Atletico Madrid without key trio for La Liga trip to Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone will be without three first team stars for this weekend’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

Centre back Jose Gimenez is yet to feature for Simeone’s side so far in 2020/21, after entering into self-isolation following a positive coronavirus test in September, and picking up an injury on his return to training last week.

Reports from Marca have confirmed he will now remain in Madrid as Los Rojiblancos take a 23-man squad to Galicia.

Renan Lodi and Saul Niguez will also miss the tie against Oscar Garica’s side after the pair picked up minor injuries on international duty with Brazil and Spain respectively.

ATLETICO MADRID SQUAD V CELTA VIGO

GOALKEEPERS: Jan Oblak, Ivo Grbic

DEFENDERS: Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Manu Sanchez, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso, Ricard Sanchez

MIDFIELDERS: Koke, Marcos Llorente, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Lemar, Hector Herrera, Vitolo, Yannick Carrasco, Juan Manuel Sanabria

FORWARDS: Diego Costa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa, Ivan Saponjic, Sergio Camello