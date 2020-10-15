Valencia crisis: Geoffrey Kondogbia hits out at club president for “destroying” project

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has launched an extraordinary attack on the club’s chairman Anil Murthy, via his social media account.

The central midfielder wrote that Murthy had “destroyed an ambitious project” and also accused him of attempting to “deceive” both the coach Javi Gracia and him.

The club are in the midst of an off-field crisis with boss Javi Gracia threatening to walk away from the Mestalla after just five games at the helm.

Gracia’s ire is directed towards the club for failing to land any new players in the transfer window whilst a raft of star players exited the Mestalla.

Kondogbia had been linked with a transfer to Atletico Madrid, but such a move was blocked by Murthy.

Kondogbia’s Instagram post read: “Having already destroyed an ambitious project, you had to deceive your coach and, finally, me. Thank you, Anil Murthy.”

😮😡 Kondogbia, en su Instagram tras las palabras de hoy de Anil Murthy pic.twitter.com/B05VRWQROS — El Larguero (@ellarguero) October 15, 2020

The post was followed by a series of clapping emojis which, going by the tone and nature of the post, were heavily sarcastic.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City while striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che had to reportedly slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.

The club have gained a credible but unspectacular seven points from their opening five La Liga matches but there is a fear that the situation will worsen significantly with a lack of investment in the squad.