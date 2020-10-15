Real Madrid team against Cadiz in La Liga is predictable – report

Real Madrid take on Cadiz this weekend as La Liga resumes after the international break, and Marca report that the team news from Los Blancos will be predictable.

The report outlines how Zinedine Zidane’s squad face a challenging week as they take on Shakhtar Donestk in the midweek Champions League action before the first El Clasico of the season against Barcelona on Saturday, before travelling to Germany to play Borussia Monchengladbach the following week.

Such a demanding schedule means there will be rotation for the game against the newly-promoted Andalusian club, although Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are the three star players who are anticipated to start.

However, it is highlighted how more fringe players such as Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio, Isco and Lucas Vázquez have all been training intensely this week and are all in line to be handed starting roles.

There are suggestions that Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos will be rested, while there are still question marks over whether or not Rodrygo Goes, Casemiro, Martin Odegaard and Fede Valverde will be used from the start.