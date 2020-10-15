Getafe striker on failed Barcelona move: “That week was crazy”

Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez has revealed how close he was to joining Barcelona earlier this year: “That week was crazy.”

Back in February, the striker revealed he was open to joining the Blaugrana as they sought to sign a Spain-based replacement following a long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Angel has now revealed there was an agreement in place between the clubs for him to move to the Camp Nou in a €10m deal – which was his reported release clause – but Quique Setien vetoed the move ahead of the €18m signing of Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

Despite being aged 33, Angel was identified for his goalscoring record at Los Azulones – whom he helped to propel into Europe last year – with a notable 41 goals for the club since joining in 2017 from Real Zaragoza.

“That week was crazy, nerve-wracking and everything,” Angel explained to Cope, as per Marca.

“There was interest and there were conversations, but it never materialized. As it was published in the press, I was one of those chosen in a long list.

“I did not cost so much money and my statistics were favourable with my goalscoring record and the season I was having but In the end it could not be and they signed a great player like Braithwaite.

“I feel a bit sad because that train passes once in a lifetime and I was very close to grabbing it. I am happy for the fact that my name came out in the press and people would talk about me.

“Many people called me and wrote to me on whatsapp that I hadn’t heard from for years. I was leaving training those days and there were 175-200 messages.”

Angel has netted twice in two starts for Getafe this campaign.

