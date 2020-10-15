Getafe change name of club ahead of Barcelona clash in La Liga

Getafe have changed the name of their club and their badge ahead of this weekend’s La Liga match against Barcelona.

In a remarkable move, the club have confirmed they are dropping the first four letters of their name for a one-off occasion around the game so that they are called “Fe CF” – which translates into English as “Faith FC.”

En esta dura temporada, no perder la FE es ganarlo todo. 💙https://t.co/WR4tEIiDjW — FE C.F. (@GetafeCF) October 14, 2020

The club kits will have a badge which will be without the “Geta” part of their name as will their social networks, with the first four letters also dropped from the club’s stand for the encounter, as per Marca.

The club say that this is an innovative campaign in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic to bring hope to the fans and to reflect what the club stands for.

Getafe say the campaign is “to raise awareness and inject encouragement into the fans in the face of the extraordinary difficulties that this 2020 is posing for the club and for society in general.”

Clemente Villaverde, general manager of the club, announced the change of name for this match, remembering that “faith is the only thing they cannot lose.”

Getafe are a club who have caught the eye with a number of marketing and promotional campaigns over the years, with this another first in the top-flight of Spanish football.