Dates for vote of no confidence in Barcelona president Bartomeu

The dates of a no confidence vote on Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu have been proposed to take place on 1 and 2 November.

The club have suggested the two days – a Sunday and Monday – to the General Secretary of Sport of the Generalitat, who now must confirm the suggestion, as it covers both a weekend day and a week day, so should attract a wide range of members, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

20,687 votes were gathered for the motion against the supremo, passing the threshold of 16,250 signatures – with that number now matched in terms of verified signatures from the club.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will officially end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.