Barcelona to consider resting Lionel Messi for Getafe trip

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman must consider resting star forward Lionel Messi for this weekend’s tricky league trip to Getafe ahead of a busy schedule.

It is the first of seven matches in the space of 21 days for the Catalan giants and it is said that the Argentine could be rested for the trip to Los Azulones in order to keep him fresh for the games coming up.

The testing schedule sees Barcelona take part in three Champions League matches including a clash against Italian champions Juventus, which will come just days after next week’s El Clasico tie against Barcelona.

Koeman’s side will host Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros just three days after their trip to Getafe and El Mundo Deportivo now outlines the arguments for resting Messi for the clash.

It is argued how he is the only Blaugrana player to feature in every game for the team since football restarted in Spain in June and he also played two matches for Argentina over the international break.

Messi has netted one goal in the opening three La Liga games of the season, in which Barcelona have amassed seven points.