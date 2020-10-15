Barcelona push for fans at Champions League games despite government resistance

Barcelona are continuing to push for fans to return to the Camp Nou for their Champions League matches this campaign, as per Cadena Cope.

It is said by the report that the club are hoping for a progressive return of fans with their stadium eventually reaching a capacity of 25 percent, which would equate to just over 20,000 fans.

💥 Informa Manolo Oliveros 🗂 Protocolo presentado por el @FCBarcelona para la presencia de público en el Camp Nou 🏟 Presencia de espectadores en partidos de @ChampionsLeague cuanto antes mejor 📌 La asistencia sería progresiva hasta alcanzar el 25% del aforo total pic.twitter.com/Jvm4g9ffyG — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 15, 2020

However, as per a report last week in Marca, the Spanish government has written to UEFA – European football’s governing body – to say: “The Government firmly excludes the opening of stadiums to fans and the general public. It is highly unlikely that this position will change this year.”

That has appeared to totally dash hopes for any Spanish club hopeful of allowing fans back into stadiums this calendar year, and it remains unclear if such a possibility would be likely at all during the 2020/21 campaign.

This follows the Catalan government – the North-Eastern area of Spain in which Barcelona is the regional capital – announcing the closure of bars and restaurants to combat the spread of Covid-19, as per EuroNews.

There had been hopes that fans may be allowed to return on a phased basis for Champions League group stages games, with Barcelona previously hopeful of allowing 30 percent of the capacity of the Camp Nou to be filled for their clash against Ferencvaros, but whilst their ambitions have been scaled back – they have not yet given up hope.