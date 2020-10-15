Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann hints at unhappiness with Ronald Koeman over position

Antoine Griezmann has spoken out in a thinly veiled attack on Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman after netting for France.

The forward scored for his nation in Wednesday’s win in Croatia in the Nations League and he has claimed that his superior output at international level is because Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps knows where to play him.

Griezmann plays through the middle for France and is at the centre of attacking moves, whilst he is often played on the periphery for the Blaugrana to help accommodate Lionel Messi.

“The coach knows where to play me, so I take advantage of that situation, of that position and from the confidence of the coach and teammates,” Griezmann – who is yet to net in three appearances for Barcelona under Koeman – told reporters, as per Marca.

The 29-year-old had struggled for consistent form at the club but netted 15 goals in 48 appearances in his debut season – with his prominence increased due to long-term injuries for both Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

Griezmann is set to form a key part for Koeman’s side this season with Luis Suarez having departed the Camp Nou without a replacement, and it is a new-look attack this campaign.

Much will depend on the form and fitness of Ousmane Dembele while Ansu Fati will also be seeking a regular spot, with Martin Braithwaite also in contention.