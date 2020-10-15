2020 Golden Boy shortlist: Two from Real Madrid, two from Barcelona, two Spaniards

Barcelona and Real Madrid have two players each on the 20-player shortlist for the Golden Boy award 2020, with two Spaniards included.

Unsurprisingly, Blaugrana and Spain teenage star Ansu Fati (pictured) is included on the list alongside his club teammate Sergino Dest – signed this summer from Ajax – with international teammate Ferran Torres, Manchester City and formerly of Valencia, also making the cut.

The trophy is awarded to the best Under-21 player of the year who plays in a European league and for the Spanish champions, their Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are included, as compiled by Marca.

Last year, Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix won the award – becoming the first Spain-based player to lift the gong since playmaker Isco, then of Malaga before joining Real Madrid, won the prize.

The two previous Spain-based winners came between 2005 and 2007, when Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero were both named winners either side of Cesc Fabregas, then at Arsenal.