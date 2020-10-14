Trio of Spanish footballers face lengthy jail terms of recording and sharing explicit video

Eibar striker Sergi Enrich and his former teammates Antonio Luna and Eddy Silvestre could each face up to five years in prison for a recorded explicit video from four years ago.

The video was filmed when current Girona left-back Luna was an Eibar teammate of Enrich while reports indicate the footage was filmed by Albacete midfielder Silvestre, also then at the Basque club.

The footage was taken on a mobile phone and the charge for Silvestre, as directed by the Spanish prosecution office, face a total of three years behind bars.

As outlined by Marca, the trio appeared in the Criminal Court number 3 of San Sebastián on Wednesday with the Guipúzcoa Prosecutor’s Office asking for five years each for Enrich and Luna.

The offence relates to a crime against privacy set out in article 197 of the Penal Code, for recording images without the consent of a third party.

All three are charged with the recording of the images without the consent of the victim and another, faced by Enrich and Luna, relates to the shares of the images to ensure the video became viral.

In addition to the prison sentences requested, both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecutor request that the victim be financially compensated for the moral damages suffered.

The trial is expected to take place in a Criminal Court of San Sebastian, with the incident dating back to October 2016.

Image via Marca