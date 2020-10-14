Spanish footballers Enrich and Luna spared jail time for role in explicit video

Eibar striker Sergi Enrich and Girona defender Antonio Luna will not face jail-time in Spain for their part in an explicit video with the court case ongoing.

As outlined by Marca, the prosecutor in the case has downgraded their demands from a five-year prison sentence to two-years for each, meaning that neither will face time behind bars as they are first offenders in the judicial system.

The incident was filmed four years ago and shows a third party being filmed without their consent – but Enrich and Luna have subsequently apologised for their roles, acknowledged their wrongdoing and deposited a sum of €110k in their bank account upfront.

The video was filmed when current Girona left-back Luna was an Eibar teammate of Enrich while reports indicate the footage was filmed by Albacete midfielder Eddy Silvestre, also then at the Basque club.

The footage dates back to October 2016 and was taken on a mobile phone and the charge for Silvestre, as directed by the Spanish prosecution office, face a total of three years behind bars – he continues to deny having watched the full video nor been aware of its contents.

As outlined by Marca, the trio appeared in the Criminal Court number 3 of San Sebastián on Wednesday with the Guipúzcoa Prosecutor’s Office initially asking for five years each for Enrich and Luna, which was then downgraded.

The offence relates to a crime against privacy set out in article 197 of the Penal Code, for recording images without the consent of a third party.

All three are charged with the recording of the images without the consent of the victim and another, faced by Enrich and Luna, relates to the shares of the images to ensure the video became viral.

In addition to the prison sentences requested, both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecutor request that the victim be financially compensated for the moral damages suffered.

