Real Madrid see a much-improved Marco Asensio following year-long injury

Real Madrid believe forward Marco Asensio has improved as a player after recovering from a long-term knee injury, as reported by Marca.

The Spaniard sat out almost a year of action last season after suffering ligament damage in his left knee last July and scored on his return to action in June from the bench in a win over Valencia.

It is now reported that Asensio is now in much better physical shape than he was in younger days before suffering the injury, with his layoff giving him the time to build up physically and he is now much better equipped in that regard.

The former Real Mallorca youngster now has better nutrition and has the help of a personal fitness trainer, while he is said to be impressing in multiple fitness tests.

It is also said that Asensio is now much stronger mentally and psychologically and cite him as telling reporters: “In the recovery, at the beginning, I suffered a lot, I had a lot of pain. Being in a wheelchair, unable to lead a normal life…it was tough.

“I slept an hour, an hour and a half, because I did not stop turning my knee. It is an experience that has strengthened me in everything. The injury has changed me.”

The 24-year-old has netted 30 goals in 147 first-team appearances for Madrid, and has featured twice this season.