Real Madrid prepared to offer Modric one-year contract extension

Real Madrid are prepared to offer midfielder Luka Modric a new one-year contract at the club with his current deal entering its final eight months.

The Croatian has a deal at the club until the summer of 2021 but it is said that this year will be decisive for his future with El Mundo Deportivo claiming in March that he may be allowed to move on, if he so wishes.

However, a report in Diario Sport now report that the midfield maestro will only be offered a one-year contract, despite claiming back in the summer that he wished to end his playing career at the club.

“I’m certain that I can play at a high level for two more years, then we shall see,” Modric wrote in his autobiography, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I would like to end my career at Real Madrid, but it will also depend on the club. Of course, I will then do the course to become a coach.”

A report in Marca last July claimed that Modric was set to pen a new contract at Los Blancos to rule out an exit once and for all, but no official confirmation ever materialised.

35-year-old Modric was the Ballon d’Or winner in 2018 but has been linked with an exit from Madrid since, with Italian giants Inter among the clubs linked.

The Croatian started 22 La Liga games last campaign and had featured in all four games this season, starting three, although the return of Martin Odegaard – who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad from Madrid – is viewed as his long-term replacement in the Spanish capital.