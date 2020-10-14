Barcelona hold urgent talks to cut 30 percent from wage bill

Barcelona are in urgent talks to cut the wage bill of the entire club by 30 percent to ease their mounting financial pressures, report Cadena Ser.

There will be negotiations with the club’s first-team squad and non-playing staff in the coming weeks with a deadline of 5 November for an agreement between the parties.

Whilst there is hope on behalf of the board that an agreement can be found, the club will unilaterally bring in the changes if one cannot be reached amicably.

It is said that whilst some players are open to the move, many more are said to be deeply suspicious of the club’s actions and are unwilling to come along easily.

🚨⚽️ NOTICIA @SiqueRodriguez 💥El Barça, a recortar un 30% más la masa salarialhttps://t.co/fXi7Cew8Fd — El Larguero (@ellarguero) October 14, 2020

Last week, it was reported that the club’s players could unilaterally terminate their first-team contracts in 2021 if wage cuts were imposed on them without their full contractual agreement.

That followed on from the club accounts showing that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

The news follows that the Blaugrana recorded financial losses totalling €97m for the campaign, in figures which appear to be heavily influenced by the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The reduction is not necessarily for the players, it is possible that there will be mixed formulas for different,” Moix explained to radio station RAC1 last week, via Diario Sport.

“Contracts can be adapted following sporting criteria, proportionality criteria and sporting circumstances.

“This is an exceptional situation and we have to look for solutions in the club to balance the budget in the best possible way

“Avoiding job losses in the future is what we must prioritise.”

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.