Barcelona defender set for six-week injury layoff

Barcelona B defender Alejandro Balde is set to miss the start of the Segunda B campaign after being ruled out after sustaining an ankle ligaments injury.

The club released a statement on Wednesday that they are expecting the talented left-back to miss the next six weeks of action after sustaining the injury in a friendly against Cornella last weekend.

The 17-year-old is most accustomed to playing at left-back in the club’s youth teams but has also been deployed as a winger and has been promoted to the club’s B side in recent weeks.

Balde – who is of Guinea-Bissau descent – joined La Masia as a teenager and is said to be one of the brightest youth products at the club, and is set to gain experience in the third tier of Spanish football this campaign.

Barcelona B are set to start their league campaign with a clash against Gimnastic Tarragona this weekend.

