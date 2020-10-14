Barcelona coach: “What is the problem in dedicating Champions League win to Bartomeu?”

The coach who led Barcelona to the Champions League Futsal title this month has claimed he does not see the problem with dedicating the success to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The embattled club supremo has endured a tough couple of months and he faces a vote of no confidence after a motion which drew over 16,500 club member signatures was passed earlier this month.

“I arrived at the club nine years ago and the president who is now there was already on the board,” Andreu Plaza (pictured) explained, as per Marca.

“To me personally and to the team, he has treated us fantastically well. We have had everything we needed – players, structure and support. I repeat, I dedicate the Champions League victory to president Bartomeu.

“What is the problem in dedicating Champions League win to Bartomeu?

“I am not saying anything against anyone or making any political speech against or in favour of anyone. I have dedicated it to a person who I think deserves it.”

Barcelona defeated ElPozo in this season’s final to win their third title in the re-arranged tournament, played behind closed doors in the Catalan city.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.

