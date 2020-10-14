Barcelona: Boss Ronald Koeman has spoken honestly since appointment

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been at the helm of the club for almost two months since his appointment was confirmed in August and Marca outlines he has spoken honestly on a myriad of issues.

The Dutchman has made an impressive start to life in the dugout at the Camp Nou – which comes at a hugely challenging time for the club – with his side picking up seven points in their opening three matches in La Liga.

Koeman has been frank and honest when speaking about a number of issues and has been forthcoming in a lot of answers.

The boss responded following Lionel Messi’s criticism of the club’s board with the words: “I don’t think that after Messi’s words I’m going to have a quiet life at Barça.”

When responding to reports that Luis Suarez was being pushed out of the door by the club and Koeman agreeing with the decision, he said: “I respect Suárez a lot, I’m not the bad guy in the movie.”

On Memphis Depay, Koeman made it clear he wanted the club to sign the Olympique Lyonnais forward: “We want Depay to come to Barcelona, ​​he also wants this.”

In terms of players being allowed to leave, Koeman was also honest about the situation of Riqui Puig: “I would recommend Riqui Puig to go out on loan.”

Finally, Koeman is not shy in criticising his players – as he did with Frenkie de Jong after the recent draw against Sevilla: “He has lost the ball too often, he did not play well like his other teammates.”