Valencia: 86 percent of fans believe Peter Lim is preparing to sell the club

86 percent of Valencia fans believe owner Peter Lim is making preparations to sell the club after a summer of huge cutbacks.

The details are outlined by a poll from Marca, which saw over 15,000 fans of the club respond to the question of whether or not businessman Lim was putting in place a sale.

The report highlights the interest of the billionaire Andrea Radrizziani, currently owner of Leeds United, in the club – who are in the midst of an off-field crisis with boss Javi Gracia threatening to walk away from the Mestalla after just five games at the helm.

Gracia’s ire is directed towards the club for failing to land any new players in the transfer window whilst a raft of star players exited the Mestalla.

The club have gained a credible but unspectacular seven points from their opening five La Liga matches but there is a fear that the situation will worsen significantly with a lack of investment in the squad.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City while striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che had to reportedly slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.