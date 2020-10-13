Spain Under-21s qualify for European Championships with convincing win

Spain Under-21s have qualified for next year’s European Championships finals, which are to be held in Hungary and Slovenia.

Luis de la Fuente’s side secured qualification with a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in Alcorcon on Tuesday night, but despite the convincing nature of the score line the hosts were frustrated for long periods.

⏰¡¡FIIIIINAAAAAAL!! ¡¡ESPAÑA ESTARÁ EN EL PRÓXIMO EUROPEO DE ESLOVENIA Y HUNGRÍA!!💪🏼 ¡¡GRANDE, CHAVALES!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🇪🇸🆚🇰🇿 | 3-0 | Min. 93′ |#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/smUhbB5g8Y — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 13, 2020

Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon broke the Kazakhstan resistance with 25 minutes remaining before a late double from striker Daniel Gomez, who joined Levante from Real Madrid this summer.

The group stage of the tournament is set to be held across the week of 24–31 March 2021 with the knockout stages then being held across a separate week two months later, 31 May – 6 June 2021 – the dates were rearranged following the postponed European Championships 2020 to next summer.

Spain are current holders of the competition, having won the competition in 2019 and been beaten finalists against Germany in 2017.