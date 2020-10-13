Sergio Aguero on Lionel Messi relationship: “He always complains, we are like an old married couple”

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has opened up on his relationship with Lionel Messi when the two are on international duty together: “We are like an old married couple.”

Barcelona superstar Messi is back in the international fold again and forms a formidable attacking understanding with Aguero, with the closeness and proximity of their relationship outlined by the City striker, who revealed how the Blaugrana player was always complaining.

“He always complains, we are like an old married couple,” Aguero joked on the Santo Sábado program, as per Diario Sport.

“I always fall asleep with the TV on and when I wake up the next morning he is always complaining to me.

“He arrives at the hotel and is instantly take a shower while I’m just sitting talking on my mobile phone. Then he will remind me that we need to go down to dinner and we do not have time.”

Messi scored the only goal of the game last week as Argentina defeated Ecuador in their first match for the World Cup qualifiers for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

That was his 71st goal for his nation, which brings him to within six goals of Brazilian legend Pele – who is the all-time top scorer for a South American nation.

As recently detailed by Diario Sport, Messi is now likely to surpass Pele’s record and he has moved on to 21 goals in World Cup qualifiers, with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez currently out on front on that count with 22.

Image via Diario Sport