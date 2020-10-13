Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois recovers from injury and ready for Cadiz clash

Real Madrid have been handed a big boost as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has recovered from an injury picked up on international duty and will be ready to play against Cadiz in La Liga this weekend.

As reported last week in Marca, the shot-stopper has suffered some discomfort in the psoas muscle – part of the lower back – during training with the Belgian national squad.

It had been stressed that the move is solely a precaution and it is anticipated that he will return in time for Madrid’s first match back after the international break.

Marca have now reported an update from Madrid that they are positive the shot-stopper will return for the clash after overcoming the discomfort.

Courtois had been scheduled to play for the Red Devils in their international fixtures against Iceland and England respectively, but he instead returned to the Spanish capital to recover.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper has increasingly become an important player for Los Blancos in recent times with his fine form providing the platform for the club’s successes in recent times.

Courtois has kept three clean sheets in his opening four La Liga matches.