Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro explains his name is correctly spelt Casimiro

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has explained why his name is spelt incorrectly with his full title being Carlos Henrique Casimiro.

Diario Sport cite an interview the Brazilian gave with Vamos in which he explained why the name by which he is referred to throughout football is actually spelt incorrectly.

“Very few people know my name is Casimiro, because my mother’s surname is spelt with an “i”, not an “e”: Casimiro.,” the player explained.

“When I played in Brazil, there was a game in Sao Paulo when people incorrectly named me Casemiro.

“I played very well that game and I decided that people should keep calling me Casemiro, with the “e”. It has no changed since.”

The Brazilian has become an increasingly important player for his club in recent times – he has featured in 179 games across the past four seasons and has been involved in all four games for Madrid this campaign.

Indeed, last season the player started in 21 successive matches between September and December, with the summer exit of Marcos Llorente to Atletico de Madrid meaning there was no natural back-up in the squad with Casemiro increasingly key for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Casemiro joined Madrid from Sao Paulo in 2013 and has enjoyed plenty of success for the club, alongside a loan stint at FC Porto in 2014-15.