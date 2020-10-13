Real Madrid confirm Eduardo Camavinga as Paul Pogba alternative

Real Madrid have put in place a deal to sign Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga if they fail to secure a del for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Los Blancos have been consistently linked with a move for French international Pogba in the last 18 months with Zinedine Zidane confirming his interest in signing the former Juventus man,

However, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to keep Pogba at Old Trafford until his contract expires in 2022, Zidane has confirmed a contingency plan to sign Camavinga as an alternative option.

Reports from Diario AS, via Sport Witness, claim Zidane has already approached the Ligue 1 club over a move for the teenager with the prospect of Pogba arriving in Madrid declining as a possibility for Zidane.

The La Liga giants have targeted Camavinga as a more viable long term option, with Pogba a more expensive option, and United less likely to facilitate a sale than Rennes in the next year