Jules Kounde “happy” at Sevilla but Manchester City “would have been a great opportunity”

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has reaffirmed that he is “happy” at the club but stated that a move to Manchester City “would have been a great opportunity.”

Reports had claimed the English club had lodged a €55m offer for the Frenchman last month and whilst Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi did not name the English team directly as those responsible for the bid, he later did reference them in relation to Kounde.

Kounde, 21, joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux a year ago and has established himself as the regular central defensive partner of Diego Carlos at the club, helping them to last season’s Europa League title and a top-four finish in La Liga.

“Kounde has not reached any agreement with Manchester City,” Monchi explained to reporters, via Diario de Sevilla, as he confirmed a bid of “two and a half times” what Sevilla paid for the player a year ago.

“It is true that in recent days we have received interest from a club in Jules. That club has transmitted an offer to us that has been valued by the management committee and has been rejected.”

However, City have since signed Benfica defender Ruben Dias and the transfer window closed with the highly-regarded French central defender remaining at the Andalusian club.

Now, Marca quote Kounde as telling Canal Plus France when asked about interest from City: “It is part of my progression, I give everything that is necessary and I work hard to make it (success) happen.

“I was happy at the club, and still am. It would have been a good opportunity (to move to England), but I am at Sevilla and I am very happy.”

Kounde is currently with the Under-21 national team with France and is establishing himself as one of the highest rated defenders in European football.