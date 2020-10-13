Gerard Deulofeu claims Ronaldinho was a better player than Lionel Messi

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu has claimed former Barcelona star Ronaldinho is the greatest player of all time and better than Lionel Messi.

Deulofeu – who made 23 appearances across two stints at the Camp Nou – explained how Messi is as “an incredible person” but his favourite ever player is the Brazilian, who is most famed for his glittering spell at the Camp Nou.

“For me Ronaldinho is the best player ever. I met him. I went to watch a game at the Camp Nou and he was sitting next to me. It was a wonderful experience,” Deulofeu explained, as per Marca.

Ronaldinho and his brother recently spent over five months of their detention in a luxury hotel in Paraguay’s capital, and they will pay a $90k fine for using fake passports – money which will go towards charity.

Deulofeu joined the Hornets in a permanent deal for €12.5m in the summer of 2018 after a successful six-month loan stint at Vicarage Road from Barcelona.

He has netted a total of 17 goals from 70 appearances for Watford but he has not played since February due to a knee injury suffered against Liverpool.

A year ago, the Spaniard became the first Watford player to score a Premier League hat-trick, scoring three goals in a 5–1 win over Cardiff City.

Deulofeu has won four caps for the Spanish national team, scoring once.