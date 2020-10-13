Barcelona target January triple move for Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Gini Wijnaldum

Barcelona could make a triple move in the January transfer window with three targets moving into the final six months of their respective contracts.

La Blaugrana were linked with moves for Lyon striker Memphis Depay and Premier League pair Eric Garcia and Gini Wijnaldum ahead of the start of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

However, despite interest from Catalonia, Lyon, Manchester City and Liverpool all rejected their advances and opted to keep each player for the demanding season ahead.

But with each player already inside the final 12 months of their contract, reports from the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo claim Ronald Koeman is plotting an ambitious swoop.

Depay has already indicated his intention not to extend his stay at the Groupama Stadium beyond next summer with Garcia firm in his own commitment to returning to Spain.

Dutch international Wijnaldum could potentially be the most difficult acquisition for Koeman, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp determined to hold onto him until at least the end of the current campaign.