Barcelona president Bartomeu insists fans have hope for strong season

Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists supporters of the club have entered the season with a lot of hope for what can be achieved.

The embattled club supremo has endured a tough couple of months and he faces a vote of no confidence after a motion which drew over 16,500 club member signatures was passed earlier this month.

However, he has avoided speaking about the growing internal issues at the club and pointed to the club’s strong start to the season under new boss Ronald Koeman – collecting seven points from their opening three league games.

“The culés (Barcelona fans) have started the season with a lot of hope and good results,” Bartomeu told Esport3, as per Marca.

“In football we have a young team with enthusiasm that will give us many joys. Basketball has also started with good results, as it has in women’s football.”

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.