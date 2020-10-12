Villarreal star striker and Spain international out for a month

Villarreal have been dealt a massive blow with the news that star striker Gerard Moreno is set to miss the next month of action through injury.

As reported by Marca, the striker is set to miss a minimum of three weeks of action after suffering myotendinous damage in the hamstrings of his left leg.

Moreno started Spain’s clash against Portugal last week and was a late substitute in the Nations League win over Switzerland, when he then noted the discomfort and was subsequently diagnosed by his club with the bad news confirmed.

PARTE MÉDICO | Tras las pruebas realizadas, se confirma que Gerard Moreno sufrió un daño miotendinoso en los isquiotibiales de la pierna izquierda. El tiempo de recuperación estará supeditado a la evolución del futbolista.@AsisaSalud https://t.co/28XZzhjPJ7 — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) October 12, 2020

He will miss the upcoming La Liga matches against Valencia, Cádiz and Valladolid whilst also sitting out the Europa League group stage clashes with Sivasspor and Qarabag.

The 28-year-old has already netted three goals in his opening five league games for the Yellow Submarine this campaign and has emerged as one of the leading strikers in the division.

Image via Marca