Sergio Busquets “could talk for five or six hours” about Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has admitted he “could talk for five or six hours” about the current situation at the club.

It has been a tough period for the club on and off the pitch, with the club ending last season trophyless and onto their third permanent first-team head coach of the calendar year.

The low point was the club’s 8-2 Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich in October, which brought Quique Setien’s short stint at the club to an end.

Ronald Koeman was subsequently appointed but has had to deal with a myriad of issues since, with the most prominent being Lionel Messi’s attempts to leave the club on a free transfer, a stance which he eventually backed down from.

Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo, Rafinha Alcantara and Nelson Semedo are among the players who have left the club this summer, with the club record alarming financial results for the past year with debt doubling and president Josep Maria Bartomeu facing a no confidence vote.

“It’s not Barca’s best moment, I could talk for five or six hours about it in detail,” Busquets told reporters, as per Diario Sport.

“This has not been our best year either individually or collectively. Football is a team sport.

“That spell has ended and now we have the opportunity to start afresh.”