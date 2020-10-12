Release clause of Barcelona defender doubles to €200m

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has seen his release clause at the club double from €100m to €200m due to having been promoted to the first-team squad this season, as per Diario Sport.

Araujo has been handed the number four shirt at the Blaugrana this season – vacated by Ivan Rakitic after he left for Sevilla this season – and is now a registered member of the first-team squad at the club and not in the B team.

That stipulates a clause in his contract which doubles his existing release clause, as was a similar case to the rocketing release clause of teenage star Ansu Fati following his promotion to the first-team for this season.

Araujo, 21, moved to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 from Boston River, who are based in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo for a reported fee of €1.7m and has made eight La Liga appearances for the club.

The defender’s contract at the club runs through until the summer of 2023.

