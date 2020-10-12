Real Madrid on 15-game unbeaten La Liga run and eyeing new records

Real Madrid are on a 15-game unbeaten streak in La Liga and Marca outline how the club are eyeing surpassing their club records due to their domestic run.

Madrid’s unbeaten run is spread across two seasons – 11 matches at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and four at the start of the current league.

It is also comprised of 13 victories and two draws – one of which was inconsequential, as Los Blancos had already won the league when drawing 2-2 at Leganes last campaign.

Whilst Zinedine Zidane’s side have scored just 27 times on that run – an average of less than two per game – their strength has been built on their defence, with nine clean sheets kept in that timeframe.

Madrid’s club record unbeaten run in La Liga is 30 matches – set in the 1988-89 campaign – while under Zidane the club went 28 matches unbeaten in the league between the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons.