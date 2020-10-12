El Clasico: Date and time for this month’s clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid

A date and time for the first El Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been set, according to multiple reports across the Spanish press.

The first meeting between of the 2020/21 campaign between the two traditional Spanish giants will take place on Saturday 24 October with a local kick-off time of 4pm, meaning that the game will start in the UK (GMT time) at 3pm.

Barça-Madrid, dissabte 24 a les 16:00. Pagaria el que fos per ser-hi pic.twitter.com/W5BaZueG0J — Toni Freixa (@tonifreixa) October 12, 2020

The time slot has been chosen as it will placate the global TV markets which La Liga is trying to reach – it will take place in the late evening for viewers in Asia and the Far East, while it will be in the morning for many viewers across the United States, North America and South America.

It is unsurprising that this clash is the most eagerly anticipated in the Spanish football schedule, due to the huge power and droves of supporters of each club.

Madrid came out on top in the last meeting – winning 2-0 just over a week before the Spanish football season was postponed back in March – while the last encounter at the Camp Nou finished scoreless, back in December 2019.