Eden Hazard transfer valuation reduced by €100m since Real Madrid move – report

The transfer valuation of Eden Hazard has reduced by €100m from the fee that Real Madrid paid for him a year ago, according to a report in Diario Sport.

The report claims that Madrid paid €160m for the Belgian star last summer, even though he was entering the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea and they now highlight how Transfermarkt analyse the star’s valuation has plummeted to just €60m.

Reports from Het Leatste Nieuws and La Derniere Heure say that the total payments emanating from Los Blancos was €160m due to the accounts of his former clubs Chelsea, Lille and Tubize in Belgium.

However, a report in report Marca from last month insisted that Los Blancos claim they only paid €100m for the Belgian international, who has suffered a difficult first year in the Spanish capital due to multiple injuries and a loss of form.

The former Chelsea star has continually been frustrated with injuries and lost large portions of last season through injury and has faced a frustrating start to this campaign.

The player’s decision to join up with the national team meant he lost 10 days of pre-season training with his club and there is said to now be scrutiny over the decision.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult campaign.