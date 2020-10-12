Barcelona set for Eric Garcia return in 2021

Manchester City defender Eric Garica will be targeted by Barcelona again in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants were heavily linked with a move for the Spanish international after confirming his intention to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in 2021.

However, according to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Ronald Koeman is determined to bring the 19-year old back to the Camp Nou.

City Chief Operating Officer Omar Berrada claimed the club was aware of the growing transfer interest in Garcia, however, no club was willing to meet the Premier League side’s valuation of him.

Barcelona reportedly bid £18m for Garcia in the final days of the transfer window, but City are were determined to hold out for at least £25m despite his contract situation in Manchester.

Garcia played an important squad role under Pep Guardiola last season, with 13 Premier League appearances, but he has just one Premier League start so far this season.