Ballon d’Or Dream Team: Five Barcelona stars, four Real Madrid legends nominated

Five Barcelona former stars and four players previously of Real Madrid have been nominated Ballon d’Or Dream Team in the attacking midfield position.

Current Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is included on the list, while Andres Iniesta is the only currently active player who has made the 20-player shortlist.

The nominees have been chosen by France Football who are attempting to compile the greatest ever XI, with their option giving readers the chance to vote for two players in the position.

Alongside Zidane, the other former Madrid stars include legendary players Alfredo Di Stefano, Raymond Kopa and Ferenc Puskas – a trio of legends who all retired in the latter half of the 1960s.

Iniesta is one of five former Blaugrana legends, who are the club best represented on the list.

Two stars of the 1950s and 1960s – László Kubala and Luis Suárez (the namesake of the current Atletico Madrid star) – are included, alongside Romanian playmaker Gheorghe Hagi and the all-time great Diego Maradona.

