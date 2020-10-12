Atletico Madrid pair Mario Hermoso and Jose Gimenez offer injury boost

Atletico Madrid pair Jose Gimenez and Mario Hermoso are both expected to provide Diego Simeone with a vital boost in the coming days.

Both players have missed the bulk of La Rojiblancos’ start to the 2020-21 La Liga season due to injury with Stefan Savic and Felipe Monteiro forming Diego Simeone’s first choice central defensive partnership.

However as per reports from Marca, the pair are expected to return to first team action for Simeone after the international break according to reports from Marca.

Atletico Madrid have struggled to kick start their 2020-21 La Liga campaign in recent weeks, with one win and two draws so far.

England international Kieran Trippier is expected to remain at the club’s first choice right back in the coming weeks, with Sime Vrsaljko and Santiago Arias both sidelined through injury.

Brazilian Renan Lodi will remain as Simeone’s primary left back in 2020-21 with midfielder Saul Niguez set to fill in where required for him.