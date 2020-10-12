Atletico Madrid may already have Thomas Partey replacement in B team

Atletico Madrid may not decide to sign a new central midfielder as they already believe they have their ideal replacement for Thomas Partey, who has joined Arsenal.

Partey joined the Gunners earlier this month, but a report in Marca outlines how it could be a central midfielder in Atleti’s B team who could step in to the Ghanaian’s shoes.

Ismael Gutiérrez joined the club from Real Betis this month after Atleti bought 50 percent of his rights and whilst he was provisionally signed for the club’s B team, he could be promoted to the first-team squad.

The 20-year-old is the cousin of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz and made three appearances in La Liga last season, totalling 83 minutes of action and was recently on loan at Alaves.

It is argued that, whilst not having yet trained under Diego Simeone, he is a played rated very highly and could join up with the senior squad to negate the need for any further signings this calendar year.

Image via Marca