Toni Kroos set for Real Madrid return against Cadiz

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is set to make a timely return to action in next weekend’s La Liga clash at home to Cadiz.

The German international missed Los Blancos last two games after picking up a muscle injury in their 3-2 win at Real Betis.

He was called up to Joachim Low’s Germany squad to face Switzerland and Ukraine in UEFA Nations League action last week, and the 30-year old played the full 90 minutes in Kiev.

Reports from Diario AS claim Kroos will now be fully fit to return to action and ease Zinedine Zidane’s growing injury concerns ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Eder Militao, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois could all potentially miss out this weekend.

Real Madrid host Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League action on October 21, ahead of a crunch El Clasico trip to Barcelona three days later followed by games against Borussia Monchengladbach, Huesca, Inter Milan and Valencia.