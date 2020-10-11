Sevilla confident of Jules Kounde renewal despite Manchester City interest

Sevilla are hopeful of convincing highly rated central defender Jules Kounde to sign a new long term contract with the La Liga club.

The French U21 international was linked with a move to Premier League club Manchester City ahead of the 2020-21 season, however, Julen Lopetegui’s side were unwilling to sell him for less than €65m.

City opted to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica instead, as their interest in Kounde subsided due to Sevilla’s consistent asking price for a player with one season of Spanish football to his name.

Despite the potential of City reigniting their interest in the 21-year old next year, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the Andalucian club are confident he put pen to paper on a new deal in the next few months.

His current deal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan expires in 2024 with a €65m release clause, and Sevilla want to extend that to 2025 with his exit clause increased to €90m.