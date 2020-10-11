Ronald Koeman confirms he wanted Gini Wijnaldum at Barcelona in 2020-21

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed he wanted to bring Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum to the club ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

Koeman was heavily linked with a move for his former Dutch international star as part of a transfer overhaul in his first few months in Catalonia.

However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp convinced Wijnaldum to remain at Anfield for the final 12 months of his contract, despite Koeman’s advances.

“It is true he was on my list,” as per a report from NOS, via Marca.

Koeman’s other main transfer target was widely rumoured to be Lyon striker Memphis Depay and the former Everton boss hinted he will make a renewed bid for the 26-year old in January.

Depay has already indicated his intention not to renew his contract at the Groupama Stadium beyond his current deal which expires in July 2021.

The ex Manchester United star is free to negotiate a potential pre contract agreement to join Barcelona from as early as January 2021.