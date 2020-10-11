Javier Tebas predicts La Liga financial crisis in 2021

La Liga president Javier Tebas has predicted Spanish football could head into a financial crisis on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 La Liga campaign has avoided any disruption in the opening weeks of the season, however the RFEF confirmed last week they are devising contingency plans for the coming weeks.

Football was suspended across Europe in March and La Liga restarted their behind closed doors 2019-20 season in June.

Tebas admitted the situation remains delicate with public health guidelines constantly changing in different areas of Spain and a second suspension would be damaging for La Liga.

“We would be very sorry if the league had to be stopped again,” as per a report from Marca.

“If it does, we could see ourselves moving from a health crisis into an economic one, which is very dangerous.

“We have only just begun to repair the damage of last season.”

Tebas has stated he is open to the idea of a small percentage of fans returning to top-flight stadiums in 2021, however, that looks unlikely until next season at the earliest.

UEFA have also permitted all Spanish clubs to play their European games behind closed doors in 2020-21 but certain away games will be played in front of limited numbers of fans.