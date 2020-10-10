Memphis Depay hints at Barcelona precontract agreement in January 2021

Lyon striker Memphis Depay has dropped a major hint that he will finally complete a move to Barcelona in 2021.

The Dutch international was heavily linked with a switch to the Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-21 season, however the Ligue 1 club opted against facilitating a €30m exit deal.

However, the former Manchester United star is still expected to leave the French club in the coming months, with his current contract at the Groupama Stadium expiring in July 2021.

The 26-year old is free to negotiate with non-French clubs from January as he heads into the final six months of his deal and he has indicated he will move on from Rudi Garcia’s side.

“I am 26 and almost free from my contract. It is expected that there would be clubs interested in me,” he told an interview with BN Destem, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

Depay’s comments hint Barcelona will be challenged in their pursuit of him in the coming months, with interest from rival clubs in England, Italy and Germany.