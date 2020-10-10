Manchester United eye 2021 bid for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane

Premier League giants Manchester United have highlighted Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane as their No.1 transfer target in 2021.

United were linked with a move for the French international during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge at Old Trafford in 2016, but he opted to stay in Spain.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring him to the club as part of a double swoop with RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano.

However, both players have instructions their agents they will only consider a move to United, if Solskjaer secures Champions League qualification for the 2021-22 season.

Upamecano has a £36m release clause inserted in his new contract at the Red Bull Arena, which becomes active in June 2021.

Varane is currently under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022, but talks over an extension with the defending La Liga champions have not progressed in recent months, increasing speculation he could leave.