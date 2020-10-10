Manchester City remain open to Lionel Messi switch when Barcelona deal expires

Premier League giants Manchester City want to complete a move for Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi when his La Blaugrana contract expires in 2021.

The Catalan giants were heavily linked with a move for the Argentinian international this summer after he signalled his intention to leave the Camp Nou.

Messi confirmed he would remain in Catalonia and complete his contract in the next 12 months after club president Josep Bartomeu blocked his exit from the La Liga giants.

However, according to reports from Marca, Pep Guardiola’s side are still monitoring the 33-year old and will offer him a lucrative contract when his deal expires in June 2021.

City’s chief operating officer has confirmed the club have not given up hope on finally bringing him to Manchester, claiming they will ‘explore the option’ of signing him if he leaves Barcelona.

Messi is unlikely to extend his deal in Catalonia beyond next summer, but City will be challenge in their efforts to sign him, with big money MLS offers set to be submitted.