Clarence Seedorf questions Eden Hazard’s motivation at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid star Clarence Seedorf has raised doubts about Eden Hazard’s ability to reach his high potential with the La Liga giants.

The Belgian international endured an injury disrupted first season in Spain in 2019-20, despite picking up a La Liga winners medal in July.

Zinedine Zidane has consistently backed his £100m man to succeed in Madrid if he is given time, but Seedorf has added his voice to the growing concern over whether Hazard’s injuries will define his time at the club.

“I have always said that Hazard can be up there with the best players in the world,” he told an interview with Goal.com.

“But is a question of motivation, is he motivated to do that?”

Hazard has not featured for Real Madrid so far this season, as Zidane battles against a growing injury crisis at the club in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Los Blancos return to action at home to newly promoted Cadiz after the international break, and the Frenchman could be without up to seven first team stars including Hazard, Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal.