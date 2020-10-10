Atletico Madrid La Liga

Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko set for two month injury lay off

Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko will miss at least two months of action after undergoing a third knee operation in two years.

The Croatian international missed the bulk of the 2019-20 season after suffering a serious knee injury in January 2019 which required a major operation.

He returned to action for Diego Simeone’s side in December 2019, but only managed around three months of full fitness before suffering a recurrence of the injury in their return to training in June.

He subsequently missed the remainder of the restarted campaign, with a positive Covid-19 test preventing him from taking part in light training.

He has not featured for the La Liga giants in 2020-21, with reports from Marca confirming the club have taken the decision to recommend surgery in an attempt to resolve the situation.

The 28-year old could feature again before the end 2020, however, due to the nature of his recovery, Simeone may give him the winter break to continue his rehabilitation programme.

 

Posted by

Tags Sime Vrsaljko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.