Roque Mesa delighted with Real Valladolid switch

New Real Valladolid star Roque Mesa is determined to help Sergio Gonzalez’s side enjoy a successful La Liga season in 2020-21.

The former Swansea City midfielder completed a deadline day switch to Real Valladolid after being released by Sevilla after his contract expired at the end of last season.

The 31-year old spent 2019-20 on loan at Leganes, and despite playing a regular role under Javier Aguirre, they opted against making his deal into a permanent transfer following relegation to the Segunda Division.

However, despite ending the 2019-20 campaign on a negative note, Mesa is confident he can add experience to Real Valladolid in the coming months.

“Valladolid deserved me joining them as they were interested in signing me at the end of last season,” he told an interview with Marca.

“Valladolid are a good team and I want to contribute and help them through my experience.

“The squad is full of good players and the club is an interesting project.”

Mesa has agreed a three year contract at the Estadio Jose Zorilla, as part of squad overhaul by Gonzalez this summer.

He has already brought in Shon Weismann, Javi Sanchez, Jawad El-Yamiq, Fabian Orellana and Roberto Jimenez as the club look to secure another season in the top flight of Spanish football.

Real Valladolid have endured a difficult start to the 2020-21 campaign with three defeats and two draws from their first five games of the season.