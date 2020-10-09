Real Madrid striker loses 8kg after tonsillitis

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz has lost 8kg following a tonsillitis operation last month, it has been revealed by Marca.

The decision to undergo the operation was made three weeks ago and it is outlined how tough it was on the player, who has now returned to Madrid training significantly lighter than he had left it almost a month ago.

Mariano went 10 days in which he was unable to eat solid foods and this resulted in a dramatic drop in his weight and particularly his muscle mass.

As outlined by the image provided by Marca, the Dominican-born striker has evidently undergone a change in body shape which is particularly notable around his legs and knee areas, which have seen a huge drop in muscle.

He is now 5kg underweight for what Madrid require of their players and his health has suffered in recent months, as he was one of the players to test positive for Covid-19 earlier this summer.

Image via Marca