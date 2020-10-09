Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois: “I never imagined that I would play for the best team in the world”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has spoken of his joy at playing for the club: “I never imagined that I would play for the best team in the world.”

As per Diario AS, Courtois wrote on his Instagram stories page: “I started as a goalkeeper when I was 11 years old and since then I have had the ambition in my head, but I never imagined that I would play for the best team in the world. It’s a dream come true.”

The Belgian international was talking directly to his followers, having pulled out of his international squad on Thursday after a pain in his back.

The injury sustained is not thought to be serious and he is predicted to return for Madrid after the international break, with Zinedine Zidane’s side to take on newly-promoted Cadiz in La Liga.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper has increasingly become an important player for Los Blancos in recent times with his fine form providing the platform for the club’s successes in recent times.

Indeed, Courtois has kept three clean sheets in his opening four La Liga matches and has established himself as an elite performer in the position.